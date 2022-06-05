Merlin Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 5.0% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 445,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,529. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

