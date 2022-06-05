Merlin Capital LLC Buys New Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,996,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Greenlane makes up 2.2% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 837,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,119. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

