Merlin Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 385,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Clever Leaves comprises 1.4% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Clever Leaves as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 225,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

