Merlin Capital LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 959,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Cronos Group makes up about 4.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cronos Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.