Merlin Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. AFC Gamma accounts for approximately 3.8% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned 0.74% of AFC Gamma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,830. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $351.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

