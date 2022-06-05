Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 10th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Shares of FB opened at $190.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

