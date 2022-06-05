Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the first quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Metacrine by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 194,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

