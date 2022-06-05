MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.50. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

