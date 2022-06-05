MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.40.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
