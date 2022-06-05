MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 42.6% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $176,159.49 and approximately $25.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00042714 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,019,942 coins and its circulating supply is 161,718,014 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

