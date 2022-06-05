Microgen (LON:MCGN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.65). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.65), with a volume of 26,257 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The company has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 367.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.50.
About Microgen (LON:MCGN)
