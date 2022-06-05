Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Acquires $48,817.39 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 54,851 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,817.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. Research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.