Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $456.80 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $456.80 million and $14.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00523804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00425093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 533,001,848 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

