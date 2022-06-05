Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerva Surgical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

UTRS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

