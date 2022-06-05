Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 44,119 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.17% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,950. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

