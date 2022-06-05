Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 959.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,731 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 483,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 630,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.57. 504,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.