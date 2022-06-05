Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 524.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,591. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

