Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.30% of Golar LNG worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. 1,356,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,180. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

