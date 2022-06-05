Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1,368.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 4,989,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,859. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.