Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 70.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

Shares of CI traded down $9.46 on Friday, hitting $253.97. 2,331,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.59. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

