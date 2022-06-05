Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,474 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 0.7% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,791,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. 4,445,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,514. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

