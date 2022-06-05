Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $14.13 Million in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 352,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,000. Global X FinTech ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,189. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30.

