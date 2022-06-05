Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $9.05 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $15.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.97. The company had a trading volume of 929,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.62. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

