Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $9.05 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ILMN stock traded down $15.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.97. The company had a trading volume of 929,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.62. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.
Illumina Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.