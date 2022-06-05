Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $9.62 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Lennar makes up about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 1,284,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,458. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

