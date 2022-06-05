Mirova Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirova boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 223.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $71.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $703.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,351,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,088,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $887.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $577.20 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $728.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

