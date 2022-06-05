Mirova Buys Shares of 49,465 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirova bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,889. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

