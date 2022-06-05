Mirova Has $4.47 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.5% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirova owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,738. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

