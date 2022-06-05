Mirova Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirova lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock valued at $389,821,258. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $301.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $286.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.49 and a 200-day moving average of $271.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $201.29 and a 12 month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.