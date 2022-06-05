Mirova Sells 1,278 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $246,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.52. 1,782,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.34. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

