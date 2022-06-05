Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $45,272.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.47 or 0.00910783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00433047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

