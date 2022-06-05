Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 977,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 149,231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.67 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

