MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,334 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.54. 153,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average is $220.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.