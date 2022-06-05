MML Investors Services LLC Buys 24,950 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $177.60. 8,435,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,597,749. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.