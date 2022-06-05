MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

QUAL traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $122.77. 807,756 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

