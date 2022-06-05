MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $147,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.98. 3,142,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,170. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

