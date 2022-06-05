MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 158,578 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.84. 2,694,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

