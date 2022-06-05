MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.82. 2,076,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

