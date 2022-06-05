MML Investors Services LLC Sells 68,107 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,107 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $77,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,451,000 after acquiring an additional 308,706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,789,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.06. 649,834 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

