MML Investors Services LLC Sells 792 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 6,100,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

