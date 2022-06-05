Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MNTS stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Momentus has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Momentus will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 166.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 48.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

