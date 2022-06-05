Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 44,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.60. 8,435,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $180.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.