Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.