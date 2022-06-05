Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

