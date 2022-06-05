Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.93. 2,275,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.80. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.