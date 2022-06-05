Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,435.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,657.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

