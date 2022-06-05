MONK Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $21,342.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.