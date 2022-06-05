Morgan Stanley Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $51.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of VSCO opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

