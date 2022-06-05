Morgan Stanley Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.29.

WBA stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

