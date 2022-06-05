Morgan Stanley Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $24.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Snap stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. Snap has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

