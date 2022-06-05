Morgan Stanley Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Snap stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. Snap has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.