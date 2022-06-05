Morgan Stanley Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $401.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $401.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.93.

Shares of SPGI opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,520,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

